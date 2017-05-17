Nik Wallenda’s wife will dangle by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday a unanimous vote helped to pass a resolution to bring both Nik Wallenda and his wife Erendira back to Niagara Falls. This time, his wife, and her teeth, will take center stage. She plans to hang from a helicopter over the falls.

Last time the family was in town and Nik walked across Niagara Falls, an estimated 38,000 people from out of town flocked to the US side alone of the raging waters. That number doesn’t even include the locals that were in attendance or those that were watching from their living rooms. This brought an estimated 21.5 million dollars to the area with 3.3 million of that, directly impacting the Cataract City.

It’s a huge draw for tourism and majority leader of Niagara County Legislature, Randy Bradt, says it was an easy decision to bring the Wallenda’s back again. Bradt said, “We’re happy to be able to partner with the city of Niagara Falls on this and bring an event to help our county and our city and put a spot light on Niagara Falls.”

New 4 spoke to both of the Wallenda’s today. They too were excited about coming back to the beautiful Niagara Falls.

Nik told News 4, “I am excited at the fact that this time it’s not necessarily going to be me talking the risks but my wife and that might be crazy but this has been a dream of my wife’s for a long time.”

The couple tossed around a few ideas about different locations for the stunt that will mark 5 years since Nik tightrope walked over the falls and Niagara Falls once again topped the list. Wallenda said, “The thought was there is no way I’m going to be able to top that walk so how do I commemorate it? As my wife and I talked and she brought up that idea, I thought you know that is pretty awesome.”

You may ask how do they train for something as grueling as hanging from their teeth? Nick told us that it’s like a lot of his stunts; you start from the ground and work your way up. It also has a lot to do with the hardware they are use. He said, “We actually have an amazing dentist in a lab that we work with in our hometown of Sarasota, Florida that makes a mouth piece that we design together with them. You sort of just bite down on. It literally is the strength of her jaw that will be holding her up there.”

His wife Erendira said it is a bit painful since the human body is not accustomed to hanging that way but overall the excitement she feels overcomes any amount of pain. She said, “Of course you get a little nervous right before you do your stunt, but I’m so passionate about what we do so it’s mixed emotions but mostly excited.”

And if the hanging stunt wasn’t enough she shared there is a few more tricks she will do while dangling above one of the natural wonders of the world. She said, “I’ll be doing a whole bunch of different things. I’ll be doing contortions up there and hanging by my toes as well.”

The majority leader of the Niagara County Legislature told me that planning for this event started back in February. If all goes as planned with Niagara Parks and the FAA, the Wallenda’s confirmed that they will be performing the morning of June 15th this summer.