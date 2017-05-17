People turning IKEA tote bags into clothing

DELFT, Netherlands (WIVB) — If you thought IKEA was just for furniture, you were wrong.

You may have seen some photos on social media of IKEA clothing. People are taking the 99 cent tote bags from the store and turning them into wearable pieces, such as hats, backpacks, jackets and dresses.

Sneaker customizer Mache spruced up a dirty pair of shoes to make the new IKEA Yeezys.

After giving them the IKEA treatment, he took them for a test drive in an IKEA store.

If you know anything about Yeezys, you know they are not cheap. They are made by Adidas, designed by Kanye West and cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to upwards of $3,000.

The IKEA shoes cannot be bought; They are one of a kind.