Six people charged with possession of fentanyl, other drugs, in Chautauqua County

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six people have been charged following a search warrant execution at an Alleghany Road residence.

Members of the Southern Tier Region Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department executed the search warrant at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. During the raid, authorities found 21 grams of uncut fentanyl, cocaine, concentrated cannabis, suboxone, scales, a large amount of U.S. currency, a rifle, and packaging materials.

Arrested were Adam M. Mox, 22, of Silver Creek, James Hurley, 23, of Silver Creek, Nicholas J. Shambo, 21, of Forestville, Amber R. Roush, 21, of Forestville, Joy M. Sprauge, 22, of Forestville, and Mikayla Miller, 22, of Silver Creek. All of the suspects were charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Numerous other charges will be filed at a later date after the seized items have been analyzed.