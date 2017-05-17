Six people charged with possession of fentanyl, other drugs, in Chautauqua County

By Published:

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six people have been charged following a search warrant execution at an Alleghany Road residence.

Members of the Southern Tier Region Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department executed the search warrant at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. During the raid, authorities found 21 grams of uncut fentanyl, cocaine, concentrated cannabis, suboxone, scales, a large amount of U.S. currency, a rifle, and packaging materials.

Arrested were Adam M. Mox, 22, of Silver Creek, James Hurley, 23, of Silver Creek, Nicholas J. Shambo, 21, of Forestville, Amber R. Roush, 21, of Forestville, Joy M. Sprauge, 22, of Forestville, and Mikayla Miller, 22, of Silver Creek. All of the suspects were charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Numerous other charges will be filed at a later date after the seized items have been analyzed.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s