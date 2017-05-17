Special counsel appointed in investigation of potential Trump-Russia ties

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Robert Mueller
FILE - In this June 19, 2013, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. On May 17, 2017, the Justice Department said is appointing Mueller as special counsel to oversee investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Former FBI director Robert Mueller has been appointed as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Mueller was appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice, it was announced Wednesday.

The appointment follows Tuesday’s revelation that fired FBI director James Comey wrote in a memo that Pres. Donald Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s