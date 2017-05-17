Special counsel appointed in investigation of potential Trump-Russia ties

Related Coverage James Comey has been fired as FBI Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Former FBI director Robert Mueller has been appointed as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Mueller was appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice, it was announced Wednesday.

The appointment follows Tuesday’s revelation that fired FBI director James Comey wrote in a memo that Pres. Donald Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.