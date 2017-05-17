2 Orleans County Sheriff’s deputies facing felony charges

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Orleans County Sheriff’s deputies have been charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records.

Sgt. Dean Covis and Deputy Thomas Marano were arrested following an investigation by the New York State Police.

Authorities say that between Nov. 2013 and Jan. 2015, Covis and Marano were paid by a private company that they worked security for, but they filed false time sheets.

During this time, they were working for the Sheriff’s office.

The two were arraigned before a Niagara County Court Judge in Orleans County Court, and were released on their own recognizance.

Genesee County District Attorney Lawrence Friedman will serve as a special prosecutor in the case.