Two senior citizens involved in pedestrian vs. car accident

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two elderly women were involved in an accident that happened Tuesday evening around 9:30pm.

Police tell us the victim, an 81-year-old lady, was struck while crossing Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue. She was rushed to ECMC with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver, an 83-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on Sheridan when the accident happened and she stopped after hitting the other woman.

Police tell us the victim was using a walker and lived in nearby Oakwood Senior Living Facility. They haven’t released her name.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.