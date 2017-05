Related Coverage Shooting on Stevens Avenue in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have released the name of a man who was killed in a Friday evening shooting.

City resident Steven Barton, 23, was shot around 6:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Stevens Ave. He was pronounced dead at ECMC.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on it can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at 847-2255.