18-year-old accused of attacking man with stun gun

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Orchard Park say an 18-year-old man attacked another man with a stun gun Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., police began investigating a report from a woman who said her boyfriend was attacked with a Taser.

According to police, the woman and her boyfriend were driving when someone in another vehicle began to chase them.

Both the couple and the person chasing them eventually pulled over, police say. At that point, the boyfriend was attacked by the other man, who deployed a large, black stun gun, according to authorities.

Although the man accused of the attack was able to flee from the scene, police say the victims were still able to get a picture of his vehicle and license plate.

Later that night, police say the man was located while he was attending a Town Board meeting. The man, identified as Orchard Park resident Michael Overton, was taken into custody without any issues.

Inside Overton’s vehicle, authorities say they found a stun gun.

He was charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

After being arraigned in Town Court, Overton was released on bail.