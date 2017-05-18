19-year-old stabbed in Cattaraugus County, suspect in custody

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 22-year-old Yorkshire man has been charged with stabbing a 19-year-old woman early Tuesday morning.

William P. Lechner, 22, of Yorkshire, has been charged with first-degree assault and fourth degree criminal of a weapon.

New York State Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) responded to Old Olean Road in the town of Yorkshire for a possible stabbing 2 a.m. Tuesday. Upon investigation, law enforcement officers found that Lechner stabbed a 19-year-old female victim in the abdomen. The victim successfully underwent surgery at a local hospital and was released.

Lechner was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $10,000 bail.

NYSP were assisted by Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Arcade Police Department.