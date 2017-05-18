6 facing drug charges after Chautauqua County raid

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six people are facing drug charges after they were arrested by law enforcement officials in Chautauqua County.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, along with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office’s SWAT team, executed a search warrant at an Alleghany Rd. home in Silver Creek.

The Sheriff’s office says the search was linked to an investigation into a number of overdoses in the northern Chautauqua County area. Two of those overdoses were fatal.

While at the Alleghany Rd. residence, authorities say they found more than 21 grams of uncut fentanyl, cocaine, concentrated cannabis, suboxone, scales, packaging materials, a rifle and a large amount of money.

The six people arrested were all charged with third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Their names are listed below:

  • Adam Mox, 22, of Silver Creek
  • James Hurley, 23, of Silver Creek
  • Nicholas Shambo, 21, of Forestville
  • Amber Roush, 21, of Forestville
  • Joy Sprague, 22, of Forestville
  • Mikayla Miller, 22, of Silver Creek

Mox and Hurley live at the Alleghany Rd. residence. All, except for Hurley, were jailed on $75,000 bail. Hurley was jailed on $100,000 bail.

More charges will be filed, the Sheriff’s office says.

