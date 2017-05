ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Albion are looking for help finding a missing woman.

Samantha Tillman, 24, is white, 5’5″ and 120 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Tillman has not been heard from since Monday afternoon. Based on recent statements she made, police say her family is concerned about her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or Albion police at (585) 589-5627.