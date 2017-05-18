Bills busy day: rookies signed, front office hires, injuries

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thursday’s organized team activities for the Bills were open to the media, but it was the moves coming off the field that caught the headlines.

First, the team announced they had signed their first two draft picks, cornerback Tre’Davious White and wide receiver Zay Jones.

That appeared to be the end of the good news for Jones’ day, as he did not participate in OTAs. The team announced that he is dealing with a knee injury and is week-to-week.

White spoke with the media after the news of his contract signing and said he will use the money to take care of his mother.

With the new contract #Bills Tre White says his mom has always rented and he's going to make sure she has a place that's hers — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 18, 2017

In addition to the contract, the team continues to fill front office roles. Lake Dawson was hired as assistant director of college scouting. Marvin Allen and Brian Adams have been hired as Bills nationals scouts.