BREAKING: Two people shot in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people have been shot in the city of Buffalo.
The shooting occurred at the corner of Maple Ridge and Grider Street.
Both victims have been taken to ECMC. Their conditions are unknown.
