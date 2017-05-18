Buffalo Zoo will say “See you later, alligator” to reptile

By Published:
PHOTO COURTESY OF BUFFALO ZOO Guzman, the 16-year-old alligator resident of the Buffalo Zoo, will be departing for sunny Florida next week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 16-year-old Guzman, the Buffalo Zoo’s resident alligator for the past 13 years, will be leaving the zoo next week.

Guzman is headed to Florida as the Buffalo Zoo begins renovations on the Reptile and Amphibian Center.

Guzman, always a visitor favorite, will be missed at the zoo, Buffalo Zoo general curator Malia Somerville said.

“Although we are sad to say goodbye to Guzman, we know that he will truly enjoy the Florida sunshine,” Somerville said.

Guzman came to the Buffalo Zoo from the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester 13 years ago. The Western New York community is invited to come out to the zoo and say goodbye to him this weekend.

Construction on the zoo’s Reptile and Amphibian Center begins this summer. The renovations will bring many new species to the zoo, including a Komodo dragon.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s