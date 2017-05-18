Buffalo Zoo will say “See you later, alligator” to reptile

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 16-year-old Guzman, the Buffalo Zoo’s resident alligator for the past 13 years, will be leaving the zoo next week.

Guzman is headed to Florida as the Buffalo Zoo begins renovations on the Reptile and Amphibian Center.

Guzman, always a visitor favorite, will be missed at the zoo, Buffalo Zoo general curator Malia Somerville said.

“Although we are sad to say goodbye to Guzman, we know that he will truly enjoy the Florida sunshine,” Somerville said.

Guzman came to the Buffalo Zoo from the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester 13 years ago. The Western New York community is invited to come out to the zoo and say goodbye to him this weekend.

Construction on the zoo’s Reptile and Amphibian Center begins this summer. The renovations will bring many new species to the zoo, including a Komodo dragon.