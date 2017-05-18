Canalside announces 2017 Summer concerts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, Canalside announced their summer concerts for 2017.
The concerts, which are mostly on Thursdays, feature a wide range of music, including rock, blues, country and hip-hop artists.
Here is the concert lineup:
- Thursday, June 15 – Gary Clark Jr.
- Thursday, June 22 – Sheila E.
- Friday, June 30 – The Buffalo Philharmonic and Strictly Hip
- Thursday, July 6 – The Tea Party
- Thursday, July 13 – Ghostface Killah with Slick Rick
- Thursday, July 20 – Eric Paslay
- Thursday, July 27 – Theory of a Deadman
- Thursday, August 3 – Dark Star Orchestra
- Thursday, August 10 – Robert Randolph and the Family Band
- Thursday, August 17 – USS
Recently, Canalside announced that concerts there would no longer be free. General admission will now be five dollars, and there is expected to be a limit on how many people are let in, as well.