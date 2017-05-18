Canalside announces 2017 Summer concerts

Related Coverage Days of free concerts at Canalside are over

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, Canalside announced their summer concerts for 2017.

The concerts, which are mostly on Thursdays, feature a wide range of music, including rock, blues, country and hip-hop artists.

Here is the concert lineup:

Thursday, June 15 – Gary Clark Jr.

– Gary Clark Jr. Thursday, June 22 – Sheila E.

– Sheila E. Friday, June 30 – The Buffalo Philharmonic and Strictly Hip

– The Buffalo Philharmonic and Strictly Hip Thursday, July 6 – The Tea Party

– The Tea Party Thursday, July 13 – Ghostface Killah with Slick Rick

– Ghostface Killah with Slick Rick Thursday, July 20 – Eric Paslay

– Eric Paslay Thursday, July 27 – Theory of a Deadman

– Theory of a Deadman Thursday, August 3 – Dark Star Orchestra

– Dark Star Orchestra Thursday, August 10 – Robert Randolph and the Family Band

– Robert Randolph and the Family Band Thursday, August 17 – USS

Recently, Canalside announced that concerts there would no longer be free. General admission will now be five dollars, and there is expected to be a limit on how many people are let in, as well.

