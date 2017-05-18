Canalside announces 2017 Summer concerts

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, Canalside announced their summer concerts for 2017.

The concerts, which are mostly on Thursdays, feature a wide range of music, including rock, blues, country and hip-hop artists.

Here is the concert lineup:

  • Thursday, June 15 – Gary Clark Jr.
  • Thursday, June 22 – Sheila E.
  • Friday, June 30 – The Buffalo Philharmonic and Strictly Hip
  • Thursday, July 6 – The Tea Party
  • Thursday, July 13 – Ghostface Killah with Slick Rick
  • Thursday, July 20 – Eric Paslay
  • Thursday, July 27 – Theory of a Deadman
  • Thursday, August 3 – Dark Star Orchestra
  • Thursday, August 10 – Robert Randolph and the Family Band
  • Thursday, August 17 – USS

Recently, Canalside announced that concerts there would no longer be free. General admission will now be five dollars, and there is expected to be a limit on how many people are let in, as well.

MORE | See what people have to say about the new fee here.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s