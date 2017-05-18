Darien Lake concerts to feature improvements, new additions

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next week, Darien Lake will kick off their 25th season of concerts.

This year’s concert series will feature new additions for those who buy tickets. They include updated aesthetics, free theme park access, more concession locations, public WiFi and preferred lawn spots with lawn chair rentals.

New food and drinks will include humanely-raised options, craft beers and “hand-crafted show specialty cocktails,” Live Nation says. Food trucks, such as House of Munch, Center Street Smoke House and Buffalo’s Best will also appear at concerts.

Here is this year’s concert lineup:

Future – Wednesday, May 24

– Wednesday, May 24 Chance The Rapper – Wednesday, May 31

– Wednesday, May 31 Jason Aldean – Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 Florida Georgia Line – Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Train with O.A.R. – Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Zac Brown Band – Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Third Eye Blind – Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Nickelback with Daughtry – Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 Vans Warped Tour – Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 Chris Stapleton – Sunday, July 16

Sunday, July 16 Chicago & The Doobie Brothers – Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Foreigner with Cheap Trick – Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Kidz Bop Kids – Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 22 OneRepublic – Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Brantley Gilbert – Sunday, July 30

Sunday, July 30 Kings of Leon – Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell – – Friday, August 4

– Friday, August 4 Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips – Saturday, August 12

Saturday, August 12 Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge – Friday, August 25

Friday, August 25 Green Day – Saturday, August 26

Saturday, August 26 John Mayer – Sunday, August 27

Sunday, August 27 Matchbox Twenty / Counting Crows – Monday, September 11