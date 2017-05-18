Delevan man sentenced in crash that killed 22-year-old from Sardinia

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Delevan man has been sentenced to six months in jail and five years’ probation for causing a crash which killed a 22-year-old in Sardinia.

Robert Sutherland, 22, of Delavan, pleaded guilty to second degree vehicular manslaughter in January.

The crash occurred in July 2016 on Route 39 in the town of Sardinia. Sutherland was high on marijuana and speeding when his car crossed the center line and fatally struck 22-year-old Sam Pagano of Sardinia, who was surveying the road.

In addition to the jail time and probation, the judge also revoked Sutherland’s driver’s licence for a minimum of one year.

 

 

