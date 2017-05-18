Doctors optimistic for state trooper’s recovery

Related Coverage New York State Trooper injured in Steuben County

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WIVB)- 45-year-old State Trooper Craig Foglia remains in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital as of Thursday night.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Town of Campbell, Foglia was making a routine traffic stop on Interstate 86 when a civilian driver struck his patrol car.

“He stopped the car for speeding, was up, talked to the operator and was back up in his vehicle when he was hit by a full-size Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up from behind,” explained Major Rick Allen of the New York State Police Troop E.

Foglia suffered life threatening injuries and flown via helicopter to Strong Memorial.

The driver of the truck, a 78-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Police are still working to find out what caused him to veer off the road and hit Foglia’s car.

Thursday, we heard from one of his doctors working to save the almost 14-year State Police veteran’s life.

“He’s currently in critical condition and did undergo surgery last night, but he improving today and we are optimistic and we continue to hope that he does well,” said Dr. Mark Gestring, the Director of Adult Trauma at Strong Memorial.

Police said the fact that Foglia was inside his vehicle when the crash happened gave him a fighting chance.

His doctors told the media they expect this to be “a prolonged recovery.”

Trooper James O’Callaghan pointed out this is a prime example of why New York’s “Move Over” law is so important; It requires civilian drivers to slow down and move over when they see first responders on the road.

“We get out of that car on these roadways, it is very dangerous for us. It is the most dangerous thing we can do in law enforcement,” Trooper O’Callaghan told News 4.

Last year the law expanded to include vehicles with flashing blue, green, red, white or amber lights.

O’Callaghan said State Police write more than 4,000 tickets annually for “Move Over’ violations.

Police don’t believe Foglia has put his seat-belt on when he returned to his car to write the ticket.

The driver of the truck has not been charged, police are continuing to investigate.