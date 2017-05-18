Group pushing for airbags to be added to vehicle inspection checklist

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group representing auto repair shops in the state says airbags should be added to the car inspection checklist.

Although they’ve asked the State Legislature to include airbags in previous years, their push always gets stalled.

The group says that if window tint is part of car inspections, then air bags should also be included.

“We felt tint was nowheres near as important as the airbag systems working, and we were hoping that maybe they would include that in the new law that started January 1, but it obviously was not,” Jeff Lyman, of Service Station & Repair Shop Operators of Upstate New York said. “It was tint only.”

Airbag replacements cost anywhere from $150 to thousands of dollars.

If your airbag sensor blinks or stays lit after you start your car, mechanics say that is a sign you should get it checked out.

