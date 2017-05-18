New Buffalo S.H.E clinic aims to help women detect bleeding disorders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least once a year, Ashley Long goes to the Hemophilia Center of Western New York for a comprehensive clinic. She’s been treated for hemophilia there for the past 6 years.

“When I was born I was diagnosed as a carrier and then around the age of 15 or 16 I started to have more and more bleeding issues,” said Ashley Long of Buffalo.

Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder that’s typically inherited, passed down from generations. Long says she had a lot of nose bleeds and issues with her menstrual cycle because of it.

“So treatments in my case have made the world of a difference for me. When I came here they got me treatment and from that point forward it just helped me to have a normal life,” said Long.

“Bleeding disorders are usually caused by a defect in the gene that produces the clotting protein needed in the body to form a stable clot,” said Shilpa Jain, Hemophilia Center of WNY Pediatric Medical Director.

Once a month the Hemophilia Center is now hosting a S.H.E clinic, which stands for specialized hematology experts. They provide blood tests and evaluations at the clinic.

“Often it’s overlooked and not considered as one of the second most frequent causes for a girl presenting with heavy menstrual bleeding,” said Jain.

Pediatric Medical Director Shilpa Jain says potential signs of a bleeding disorder include frequent nose bleeds, easy or spontaneous bruising, bleeding in mouth after brushing teeth, unexplained blood in stool or urine, and a heavy menstrual period.

“I’m lucky I knew ahead of time what was going on but there’s a lot of people out there who have no idea what’s going on,” said Long.

The S.H.E clinic is being held at the Hemophilia Center of Western New York the third Monday of each month. The address is 936 Delaware Ave Suite 300, Buffalo, NY 14209