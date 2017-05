LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for public assistance to locate a 12-year-old girl missing from the Town of Lockport.

Tamiyah Penn is described as 5’2″, 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

She was reported missing on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Tamiyah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department at 438-3393 (24/7 line) or 438-3327 during normal business hours.