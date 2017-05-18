On the brink of falling in, home on Lake Ontario shore to be torn down

Published:

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The flooding issue along Lake Ontario has hit too close to home for one man.

His Sodus Point house has been on the brink of falling into the lake for more than a week. Now, it has to be torn down.

The owner of the Wayne County home says about 25 feet of land has dropped into the lake. He will save what he can, but says the home will be demolished in the next few days.

The flooding and erosion have several more homes along the lake shore on the brink of collapse as well.

MORE | See how local residents near the lake can get help with flooding issues here.

