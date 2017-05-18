Queen City Pop-Up looking for pop-up shop proposals

By Published:
FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 19, 2013, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on national security matters. As Mueller nears the end of his 12 years as head of the law enforcement agency, lawmakers questioned him about the IRS, surveillance activities, and the Boston Marathon bombing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anyone looking to open up a pop-up shop has a chance to with the Queen City Pop-Up.

The Queen City Pop-Up is a partnership between Working for Downtown, Buffalo Urban Development Corporation and Buffalo Place Inc. They are seeking proposals for the project.

Winners of the project will receive a space at the Brisbane Building on Main St. in downtown Buffalo, rent-free, from June 15 through Sept. 1.

Following that, winners will have the chance to continue their lease with Brisbane Realty Associates, LLC.

MORE | Find requirements and details of the project, including an application, here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s