Queen City Pop-Up looking for pop-up shop proposals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anyone looking to open up a pop-up shop has a chance to with the Queen City Pop-Up.

The Queen City Pop-Up is a partnership between Working for Downtown, Buffalo Urban Development Corporation and Buffalo Place Inc. They are seeking proposals for the project.

Winners of the project will receive a space at the Brisbane Building on Main St. in downtown Buffalo, rent-free, from June 15 through Sept. 1.

Following that, winners will have the chance to continue their lease with Brisbane Realty Associates, LLC.

MORE | Find requirements and details of the project, including an application, here.