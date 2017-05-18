Rev. Pridgen releases security footage of break-in at church

Related Coverage Buffalo pastor gives two breaking and entering suspects until Wednesday night to come forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Time has run out for the people who broke into True Bethel Baptist church earlier this week.

Reverend Darius Pridgen said he would not press charges if they confessed by Wednesday night.

Pridgen says the suspects never game forward, therefore, he turned the surveillance footage over to police.

Thursday night, Pridgen released a portion of the footage at a bible study at the church.

“Right now there’s a lot of people in the community who think they may know, but they haven’t seen anything and so tonight, one last effort, although it has already been turned over to the hands of law enforcement,” said Rev. Pridgen.

Pridgen was hoping the two men would admit to their wrong doing and work off the damages as payment for the window.

“I wasn’t playing when i said Wednesday night, I mean it, I meant it then and I still mean it now. I want to help them, I want to make sure the same young people that I bury here almost on a monthly basis that they’re not one of them,” said Pridgen.

Now it’s up to police to find the suspects and for the community to come forward with any information.

The reverend is confident that justice will be served. “I believe it’s not going to be very difficult.”