Tonawanda woman charged with DWI after nearly striking police car

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A North Tonawanda woman is facing DWI and related charges after City of Tonawanda Police say she nearly struck a police vehicle while pulling out of a side street.

Heather R. Kelly, 38, of Oliver St., was charged early Thursday morning with felony DWI, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, resisting arrest, obstruction of government administration, driving without an interlock device, two county of failure to yield, and second-degree harassment.

Kelly was pulled over on Prospect and Gibson Streets after nearly striking a City of Tonawanda police officer who was travelling on Gibson. According to police reports, Kelly became combative with officers, kicking them while being placed under arrest. Kelly had four revocations on her driver’s license, a previous DWI conviction in 2013, and was travelling without a court-ordered interlock device.

She was booked at the City of Tonawanda Police Station and held.

 

