Vehicle strikes McDonalds in Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A City of Tonawanda woman’s vehicle struck the McDonalds Restaurant at 10 Main St. in the city of Tonawanda Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Tonawanda Police, the driver, a 41-year-old Franklin Street woman was pulling her vehicle into a parking spot when the vehicle vaulted into the building. She told police that her foot had slipped off onto the gas pedal as she was pulling in.

The front corner of the building shifted slightly, bowing a door leading into the play area.

The drive complained of shoulder pain and was taken to DeGraff Hospital for treatment. A male passenger was uninjured.