Worker killed in electrocution accident in Amity

AMITY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A collision between a backhoe and an overhead utility pole caused the death of a 26-year-old man on Ingraham Road Wednesday night.

According to New York State Police reports. the backhoe struck an overhead utility line causing a utility pole to break and descend, The primary distribution line then fell on Derek Roeske, 26, who was standing nearby assisting the backhoe operator.

Roeske was taken by ambulance to Jones Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.