Attempted burglar tracked, found near elementary school bike path in Lockport

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Gasport man has been charged with attempted burglary Friday after Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies say he attempted to force entry into a Locust Street residence.

Hugh R. Jackson, 61, was charged with second degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, fourth degree criminal mischief, seventh degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

According to sheriff’s reports, Jackson attempted to force entry into a Locust Street residence Friday afternoon when he was observed by the homeowner. The homeowner called 911 as Jackson fled the scene on a bicycle.

Several Niagara County Sheriff’s and New York State Police patrols were dispatched. Jackson’s bike was located in the 6300 block of Hamm Road and a track was started by a Niagara County Sheriff’s Department K-9 team. Jackson was tracked to a nearby bike path approximately 700 yards behind George Southard Elementary school, where he was taken into custody.

He was arraigned and held without bail until his next court date, 1 p.m. May 25.

