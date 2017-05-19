Buffalo Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in True Bethel break-in

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into True Bethel Baptist Church Saturday night.

The Buffalo Police Department released surveillance pictures of the suspects Friday evening.

The suspects broke a window and entered the East Ferry Street church, triggering the silent alarm. They walked around the building before police arrived and they fled.

Rev. Darius Pridgen, pastor of True Bethel, gave the suspects until Wednesday evening to come forward, offering to drop charges and to allow the suspects to work for the church to pay for the broken window. Pridgen posted the offer on Facebook, and it was shared thousands of times by Tuesday night.

The suspects still haven’t come forward as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call or text Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at 847-2255.