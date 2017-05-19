Buffalo Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in True Bethel break-in

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into True Bethel Baptist Church Saturday night.

The Buffalo Police Department released surveillance pictures of the suspects Friday evening.

The suspects broke a window and entered the East Ferry Street church, triggering the silent alarm. They walked around the building before police arrived and they fled.

Rev. Darius Pridgen, pastor of True Bethel, gave the suspects until Wednesday evening to come forward, offering to drop charges and to allow the suspects to work for the church to pay for the broken window. Pridgen posted the offer on Facebook, and it was shared thousands of times by Tuesday night.

The suspects still haven’t come forward as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call or text Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at 847-2255.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s