Cyclists take part in 11th annual Ride for Missing Children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students cheered and waved signs at cyclists as they rode by on one leg of a 100 mile trip.

“This is a unique ride it’s 100 miles you’ve got law enforcement front and back,” said John Eisman, cyclist.

Cyclists are biking around Western New York for the annual Ride for Missing Children. For many riders, it hits close to home.

“Back in the, I guess I was in the 6th grade, my sister was a college student and her and her friend decided to be a little bit adventurous and hitch hike which unfortunately over spring break was the last time we saw her. A short time after that unfortunately their bodies were found, they were murdered,” said Eisman.

Each mile carries out his sister Lisa’s legacy, and others who have gone missing.

“These people keep us energized for 100 miles and I know she’s looking down and happy that we’re making a difference so other people don’t go through the same,” said Eisman.

“Every day in the United States 2 thousand phone calls come in to police stations and FBI about a child that is missing or exploited. Our internet safety, there’s so much going on in this generation,” said Patrick Hilkey, Ride for Missing Children Chair.

Money raised from the ride, now in it’s 11th year, goes toward programming at schools and community groups.

“When things go bad with somebody missing there’s really no cure for it in the end so you have to do everything on the front side to be sure that nothing bad happens,” said Eisman.

Last years ride raised $50,000 and this year organizers say riders have raised even more.