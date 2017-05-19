Cyclists take part in 11th annual Ride for Missing Children

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students cheered and waved signs at cyclists as they rode by on one leg of a 100 mile trip.

“This is a unique ride it’s 100 miles you’ve got law enforcement front and back,” said John Eisman, cyclist.

Cyclists are biking around Western New York for the annual Ride for Missing Children. For many riders, it hits close to home.

“Back in the, I guess I was in the 6th grade, my sister was a college student and her and her friend decided to be a little bit adventurous and hitch hike which unfortunately over spring break was the last time we saw her. A short time after that unfortunately their bodies were found, they were murdered,” said Eisman.

Each mile carries out his sister Lisa’s legacy, and others who have gone missing.

“These people keep us energized for 100 miles and I know she’s looking down and happy that we’re making a difference so other people don’t go through the same,” said Eisman.

“Every day in the United States 2 thousand phone calls come in to police stations and FBI about a child that is missing or exploited. Our internet safety, there’s so much going on in this generation,” said Patrick Hilkey, Ride for Missing Children Chair.

Money raised from the ride, now in it’s 11th year, goes toward programming at schools and community groups.

“When things go bad with somebody missing there’s really no cure for it in the end so you have to do everything on the front side to be sure that nothing bad happens,” said Eisman.

Last years ride raised $50,000 and this year organizers say riders have raised even more.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s