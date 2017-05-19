Girls go missing from Wyndham Lawn again

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two girls have run away from Wyndham Lawn again.

Danielle Schlager, 14, has brown hair, but her height and weight are unknown. Erika Burr, 16, is 5’1″, 105 lbs. and has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Earlier this week, News 4 learned the two were missing from the Lockport home, but were later found. They were reported to be missing again on Wednesday.

Another girl living at Wyndham Lawn, 12-year-old Tamiyah Penn, was recently reported missing. Find more on her here.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the Niagara County Sheriff’s office at 438-3393 or the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 438-3327.

