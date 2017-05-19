Man accused of attack with stun gun facing new charges

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 18-year-old accused of attacking a man with a stun gun in Orchard Park is facing new charges.

On Wednesday afternoon, Orchard Park police say driver Michael Overton chased a couple in another vehicle. When both vehicles pulled over, authorities say Overton deployed a stun gun against the man in the other vehicle.

(Stun gun photo, courtesy of the Orchard Park police)

He was arrested later that night while attending a Town Board meeting.

After being arraigned on charges of assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon in Town Court, Overton was released on bail.

Friday morning, police announced new charges against Overton related to an earlier incident.

On Sunday afternoon, police had received a report of road rage on Orchard Park Rd. near Southwestern Blvd.

The report said a man made sexual gestures and banged on another person’s vehicle with what was believed to be either a Taser or flashlight.

The man is suspected to be Overton, according to authorities.

To get away from the suspect, police say the victim drove away.

On Thursday evening, Overton was arrested again on a warrant. He faces new counts of menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

The child endangerment charge stems from a 15-year-old being in the victim’s vehicle, police say.

Following his arraignment, Overton was released. He will be back in court on May 25.

