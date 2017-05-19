Miami man pleads guilty to attempting to receive 145 pounds of marijuana at Erie County storage facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Florida man has pleaded guilty after being charged with attempting to receive a shipment of 145 pounds of marijuana at a Western New York storage locker.

Travis Beckley, 63, of Miami, Florida, pleaded guilty to attempt to possess with intent to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana.

According to U.S. Attorney Wei Xiang, who is handling the case, in Aug. 2016 Beckley attempted to receive a shipment of approximately 145 lbs. of high grade marijuana, shipped from the state of Nevada to a storage locker located in Erie County.

The marijuana was in individual bags. each about one-pound, which were packed into barrels inside wooden crates. Beckley traveled from Miami to Western New York, signed for the marijuana shipment, and was immediately arrested by law enforcement.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Hamburg Police Department.

Beckley faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced Aug. 28.