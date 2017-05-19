Niagara Falls trolley service starts today

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls Trolley will begin service to guests staying in participating Niagara Falls hotels and motels starting today.

Metro’s Niagara Falls Trolley buses serve Niagara Falls Boulevard, Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls International Airport and downtown Niagara Falls, USA.

Trolley stop signs along the route indicate where riders can board a Metro trolley. Trolley stops in downtown Niagara Falls are located at the Aquarium of Niagara Falls, Seneca Niagara Casino, and Tony Roma’s Restaurant. Service will also be provided to hotels and shops along Third Street, Rainbow Boulevard, and Buffalo Avenue.

Additional stops are located along Pine Avenue,at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, motels along Niagara Falls Boulevard and Little Italy.

Free 2017 trolley passes are available on requests for patrons of participating hotels and motels. The trolley pass allows pass holders free access to the trolley service as well as the entire Metro Bus and Rail system in Niagara and Erie counties.

Passes must be validated in Niagara County.

The trolley pass is supported by Niagara Falls bed tax.

“Thanks to unprecedented investment not seen in the City of Niagara Falls in many years, the number of recreational and tourist-friendly activities throughout our city continues to increase,” Niagara Falls mayor Paul Dyster. “With record numbers of visitors coming to our community each year, transportation services such as the Niagara Falls Trolley are a vital component to supporting our business community and enhancing the visitor experience allowing to experience all we have to offer at no cost.”

Those without a trolley day pass can ride the trolley by paying Metro’s regular adult fare of $2, $1 for children (5-11 yrs.), seniors (65 yrs. and over), disabled and Medicare clients with valid I.D. All other Metro passes are also valid. Children four and younger ride free, limit three children per fare paying adult.

Service will operate:

May 19 – 21 (weekends)

May 26 – Oct. 8 (daily)

Oct.13 – 29 (weekends)

The service, which is designated as the “Red Line,” will operate from 9 a.m. until midnight and on all holidays. Metro route maps, service updates and schedules can be found online at nfta.com/metro including trolley maps and schedules.