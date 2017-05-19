Registration still open for Kelly Tough 12K

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday night, hundreds of people will be taking part in the Kelly Tough 12K.

Hunter’s Hope, the foundation named after the son of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, will host the event. Hunter died from Krabbe’s disease as a child.

The foundation funds research and helps children.

Those who want to run in the race, relay or fun run can register online, here.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and takes place at ADPRO Sports Training Facility on One Bills Drive in Orchard Park.