ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Royalton man charged with causing the death of his infant son has pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter.

Dillon Hossbach, 25, was charged with causing the death of his six-month-old son in Dec. 2016.

The child was found unresponsive in Hossbach’s Rochester Road home in Feb. 2016.

An investigation revealed that the baby died from trauma.

Hossbach will be sentenced July 14. He’s facing 12 to 15 years in prison.