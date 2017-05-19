Sheriff: Man with active warrant found with meth

TOWN OF CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a man with an active warrant was found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

A deputy stopped a vehicle on Main St. in Clarence around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old Buffalo resident Damone Freeman. While investigating him, deputies say they found out he had an active warrant.

Another deputy was called in to interview Freeman, who deputies say showed signs of impairment.

He ended up being charged with DWI-Drugs, criminal possession of methamphetamine, criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, aggravated unlicensed operation and vehicle and traffic violations.

Freeman was taken to the Erie County Holding Center on $10,000 bail.