Spend a Day Out with Thomas at the Medina Railroad Museum

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the most beloved characters from children’s TV has rolled back into Western New York.

Thomas the Tank Engine is in Medina for a two week stop on the ‘Day Out With Thomas’ North American tour.

The #1 Engine will be at the Medina Railroad Museum May 20-21 and May 27-28, offering a full day of fun for the entire family.

Families who turn out will be able to take a 25 minute ride on Thomas’ train to meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway.

They’ll also be able to enjoy the full Thomas & Friends Imagination Station at the Medina Railroad Museum, featuring crafts, photo opps, giveaways, storytelling, video viewing, and live entertainment.

In honor of this year’s theme, A Day Out With Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017, the event will offer hours of fun, friendship-themed activities for children of all ages.

Over the next two weekends, Medina Railroad Museum officials say they’re expecting about 12,000 children to come out for the event.

Tickets for some of the early morning Saturday rides are already sold out, but there are still tickets available for other rides.

Tickets are $21 plus tax for ages 2 and up.

You can get tickets by calling 866-468-7630 or by visiting http://www.ticketweb.com/dowt

The Day Out With Thomas tour, now in its 22nd year, is making 42 stops across the U.S. And Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2017.