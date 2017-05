BALTIMORE, Md. (WIVB) — Most ice cubes are made of water, but Starbucks is offering a new kind for hot drinks, and it’s made of coffee.

For those who want their coffee a little bit cooler, but not watered down, this is the solution.

Starbucks has tested them out in 100 stores, and they have been receiving positive feedback.

Currently, the cubes are only available in St. Louis and Baltimore stores.