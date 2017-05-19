Two charged with cocaine, crack possession in residence with four-year-old

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people were arrested Friday morning in a search warrant execution at a Sampson Street residence.

Odessin McBride, 38, and Ashley McBride, 33, were each charged with second degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Inside of the residence, investigators found 130 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of crack cocaine, as well as a quantity of cash, drug paraphernalia, and a set of brass knuckles. A four-year-old child was also inside of the residence.

The search warrant was executed by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the DEA. Entrance to the residence was made with the assistance of the Jamestown Police SWAT team.

Both suspects are currently in Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.