U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responds to Lake Ontario concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District have recently visited 13 sites along Lake Ontario in response to high waters and flooding.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo requested the help of the Corps of Engineers last week.

“The Corps of Engineers responded quickly and we will continue to deploy our technical teams throughout this ongoing emergency,” Lt. Col. Adam Czekanski, USACE Buffalo District Commander, said. “The site visits have allowed our teams to assess conditions first hand and provide recommendations in support of state and local efforts.”

Teams were recently deployed in Wayne and Jefferson counties.

“One of the bluffs near a sewer outlet had severe erosion and the town placed small stones and broken concrete to try and support the area,” Shanon Chader, USACE Buffalo District Coastal/Geotech Team Chief, said of the response in Sodus Point. “Our team recommended shorter term fixes by placing geotextile material, larger stones and creating gentler slopes.”

While there, the Corps of Engineers gave training on how to properly place sandbags.

Village of Sodus Point Mayor Chris Tertinek said, “We appreciated the team coming out, speaking with us and providing an assessment on shore protections.”

In the Town of Lyme, which is in Jefferson County, the Corps of Engineers suggested the removal of debris. They say the large, unsecured wood debris could have an impact on shoreline erosion.

“The debris is pushed by wave energy, impacts the shoreline, and contributes to erosion. This was evident at several locations,” Chader said.

Jefferson County received 130,000 sandbags and recommendations on how to place them from the Corps of Engineers.

“Technical assistance is the most immediate support we can offer, while we continue to work with the State to determine where advance measures are appropriate,” Czekanski said. “It’s been a great team effort overall and the Corps of Engineers is committed to continuing to help in any way possible.”

The Corps of Engineers says residents should first contact their local municipalities to report flood, damage or erosion concerns.

Lake Ontario response View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo Regulatory Team provided permit guidance to residents in Youngstown, New York. A bank as seen in the photo collapsed due to high Lake Ontario water levels. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Technical Assistance Field Team provided guidance on sandbag protection around a private residence in Lyme, New York. Plastic sheeting was deployed over the sand bag placement to mitigate water seepage. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) A Sodus, New York bluff was hit with severe erosion due to high Lake Ontario water levels and the town placed small stones and broken concrete to try and support the area. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Technical Assistance Field Team recommended short term fixes of placing geotextile material, larger stones and creating gentler slopes. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Commander Adam Czekanski met with the Mayor of Sodus, New York Chris Tertinek (both centered) and local emergency management officials to discuss Army Corps of Engineers flood supplemental support efforts. They also toured areas affected by high Lake Ontario water in Sodus, New York. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)