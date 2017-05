TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Depew man passed out behind the wheel and struck a parked vehicle on Wheeler Street in the city of Tonawanda Friday afternoon, causing his vehicle to roll over.

The driver, a 67-year-old Fredo Street man, suffered cuts on his hand and was taken to DeGraff Hospital for treatment.

He told Tonawanda Police that he “didn’t remember what happened”.

The driver was alone in the vehicle.