23-year-old man’s body found in field after being shot

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say a 23-year-old man died from a gunshot wound. Police say his body was found Saturday morning in a field.

Officers were called to the vicinity of Ashley and Quincy Streets just before 8 a.m.

Police say a passerby saw the man’s body in a field and called 911.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office completed an autopsy, which confirms the victim died after he was shot.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Buffalo Police at 847-2255.

 

