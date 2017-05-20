PHOTOS: A look at Pippa Middleton’s high-society wedding

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Pippa Middleton, right, is escorted by her father Michael Middleton, as she arrives for her wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

 

ENGLEFIELD, England (AP) — There were hats and morning jackets and British royalty galore, all coming together to celebrate Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

The 33-year-old bride, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, had two likely future British kings and other members of the royal family looking on Saturday as she married hedge fund manager James Matthews, 41, at a rural English church.

The wedding party included Prince George, a 3-year-old page boy, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid — Kate’s children who are the bride’s nephew and niece.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal morning suits. They seemed relaxed as they strolled into the church.

Pippa Middleton wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a sparkly tiara.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, were among the guests, as was reality TV personality Spencer Matthews, the groom’s well-known brother and one of the stars of “Made in Chelsea.”

The guests were heading to a lavish private reception at the estate of the bride’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in nearby Bucklebury. There is some speculation that Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

Here’s a look at some photos of the wedding.

A look at Pippa Middleton’s high-society wedding

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s