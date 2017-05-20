Bisons announce new smoke-free and tobacco-free policies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Bisons announced Saturday that additional measures are now in place to ensure that all events at the ballpark are smoke-free and tobacco-free.

From now on the use of all tobacco-related products, including the use of vapor, e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco, will be prohibited both inside Coca-Cola Field and the James D. Griffin Plaza.

Re-entry will no longer be allowed for all ballpark events. This means that fans will not be able to temporarily leave to use tobacco related products.

Mike Buczkowski, Vice President/General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons released the following statement, “The Buffalo Bisons organization is excited to share these new policies, which ensure a fun and comfortable environment for all our fans attending Coca-Cola Field. We want to thank Roswell Park and Tobacco-Free Erie-Niagara for their support in helping us make the ballpark 100% tobacco-free.”