Bisons announce new smoke-free and tobacco-free policies

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Bisons announced Saturday that additional measures are now in place to ensure that all events at the ballpark are smoke-free and tobacco-free.

From now on the use of all tobacco-related products, including the use of vapor, e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco, will be prohibited both inside Coca-Cola Field and the James D. Griffin Plaza.

Re-entry will no longer be allowed for all ballpark events. This means that fans will not be able to temporarily leave to use tobacco related products.

Mike Buczkowski, Vice President/General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons released the following statement,  “The Buffalo Bisons organization is excited to share these new policies, which ensure a fun and comfortable environment for all our fans attending Coca-Cola Field. We want to thank Roswell Park and Tobacco-Free Erie-Niagara for their support in helping us make the ballpark 100% tobacco-free.”

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s