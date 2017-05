BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are asking anyone who has seen a boy who went missing on Friday night, to call 911.

Fabian Ziegler, 10, was last seen in the Hillery Park neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Fabian is described as thin, about 4’6″, possibly wearing blue shorts, a green, short-sleeved shirt, possibly a red hooded sweatshirt or vest, and black “Jordan” style sneakers.