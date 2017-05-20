City crews spent the day filling in potholes in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Public Works crews spent Saturday filling in potholes throughout the city. It was the second “pothole blitz”.

City officials told News 4 there is less traffic on the main roads during the weekend so they can tackle more potholes. They also brought in crew members that have other duties during the week.

The city has filled more than 1,000 potholes since January 1, 2017.

“This year the number of potholes that have been reported are slightly down from last year but it’s something we pay very close attention to,” said Mayor Byron Brown.

He told News 4 they believe the city’s aggressive paving program contributed to the decrease in the number of potholes.

The city’s 48-hour pothole repair guarantee program is still active. City crews will fix a pothole within 48 hours of a 311 complaint.

