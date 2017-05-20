Oxford Square community garden vandalized overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People who live near Oxford Square in Buffalo were left to clean up vandalism in their community garden after being destroyed overnight.

It’s the second time the garden has been vandalized.

When neighbors arrived at the garden Saturday morning they found several planters tipped over, picnic tables overturned and the glass for their mini lending library was shattered with books scattered all over the blacktop.

The block club members told News 4 they have been working on the space for about seven years. It use to be the parking lot for Kaleida Health before it moved.

Neighbors have been improving it over the years by adding basketball hoops, a sandbox and a library for children and adults. They say the damage will cost them a few hundred dollars to fix.

They’re devastate that someone or a group of people would do this.

“It’s very disappointing, I mean there’s been some other vandalism over the years, it seems to be escalating recently. Normally they just pull up the plants or something, this time it was a complete full frontal assault,” said John Howell, President of the Oxford Square Block Club.

“It was very upsetting when we arrived this morning and saw that all the work that has gone into creating the space in the last few years has been desecrated by someone or a group of people,” said John Lewis Bryant, Vice President of the Oxford Square Block Club.

The block club will be meeting on Monday to discuss where to go from here and how much they’re willing to put into the garden to bring it back up to where it was.

Buffalo Police are investigating the matter.

There is a police security camera near the park, neighbors hope the footage will lead them to who is responsible.