Thousands come out for Nickel City Comicon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –Star Wars, Star Trek, Batman, to name a few. Those were just some of the movies and characters represented at this year’s Nikel City Comicon.

Nichelle Nichols, Sam Jones, and William Shatner…If you were brave enough to stand in the lines that wrapped around the corner, these were a few of the icons you were able to meet at the second annual comicon.

Meredith Phelps, Event Coordinator and Media Relations for the event shares with News 4, “We decided that Buffalo didn’t have a big comic convention with celebrities and cosplay and all these exciting things that go along with comicon so we started Nickel City Con.”

The three day event this year is expected to double in size this year from 5,000 attendees in 2016 to 10,000 this year, and it’s easy to see why. There is something for everybody.

Phelps said, “We have a kids library room, we have a Carly’s Club basket raffle, we have an escape room experience, sci-fi speed dating, DDP yoga. You name it there is so much going on.”

Aside from the lines outside, the line to get autographs and pictures spanned around the room. But the waiting didn’t stop people from having fun. There were tables and booths to keep them busy, and childhood heroes to talk to!

Same Jones, better known as Flash Gordon shared with News 4, “I’ve been to Niagara to the comicon there, and this is my first time in Buffalo and there is a huge turnout. It’s wonderful.”

Jones said he loved Buffalo and is ecstatic that fans are still excited to see him after close to a half a century. He said, “It’s a blessing to be hired on a project, it’s an even bigger blessing if that project does well, and now we’re talking about longevity. 38 years ago we filmed this!”

If you missed out on the first two days, the Nickel City Comicon continues Sunday and tickets can be bought at the door for $15.00.