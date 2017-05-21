“Blink of an eye” debuts in Buffalo, shedding light on opioid epidemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local film maker is shedding light on the growing opioid epidemic in a silent way.

The silent, short film “Blink of an Eye” shows how heroin is affecting western New Yorkers and the entire country.

Greg Robbins, of Amherst, wrote and directed the fictional film, shot in Buffalo.

It aired for the first time Sunday at Evergreen Health.

The silent film focuses on a young girl who suffers a leg injury while dancing. She starts taking prescription painkillers and then gradually starts taking something stronger, heroin.

Robbins teamed up with Buffalo Police Captain Steven Nichols to create the film. They hope it will educate and stress the deadly consequences that come with using heroin.

“Unfortunately, “Blink of an Eye,” this short film, is too relevant to what’s going on in society right now. Since I’ve started doing this, I’ve gone on ride alongs with the police department and I’ve talked to the people that are addicted to the drugs and the ones who are trying to help them, this drug is just devouring mankind. I’m praying that this movie will shock people,” said Robbins.

The film will be available for schools, police departments and anyone else to use at no cost.

You will be able to watch the movie online by June 1 by clicking here.